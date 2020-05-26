IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $185,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,532.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

LILAK opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.61. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

