ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 935.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

