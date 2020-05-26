Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software stock opened at $269.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $281.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,665 shares of company stock valued at $114,155,002. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

