Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 22,979 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 24.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,912,000.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

