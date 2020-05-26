Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETY. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 12.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 183,402 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 231.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 94,339 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000.

NYSE:ETY opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

