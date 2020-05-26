Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,639,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $66,266,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,393,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after acquiring an additional 620,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580,058 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

