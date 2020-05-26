Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,607 shares of company stock worth $13,184,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Splunk from $120.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Splunk from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.44.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

