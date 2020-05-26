First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,617,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,335,000 after acquiring an additional 479,812 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 125.1% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 661,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 367,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $155,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,501 shares of company stock worth $2,161,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

