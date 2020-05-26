FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $52.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.