Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,613 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,613 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $104.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $143.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

