First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.