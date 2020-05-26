First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.