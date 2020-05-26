Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,193 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

