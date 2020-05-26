Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.35. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

