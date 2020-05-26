ETRADE Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,278 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,568,000 after buying an additional 1,216,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CRH by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,964,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after buying an additional 277,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,818,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 586,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 502,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. ValuEngine raised CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

