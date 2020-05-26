Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $10.83 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,168,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,072,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,186,000 after acquiring an additional 368,747 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,980,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,254,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after buying an additional 956,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after buying an additional 1,779,469 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

