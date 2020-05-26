DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases 4,505 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 59.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 53.4% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 65.2% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,984.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. China International Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

