Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 48,798 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $277.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average is $223.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

