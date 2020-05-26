Financial Architects Inc Buys 492 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

