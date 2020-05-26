Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

