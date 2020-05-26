Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,984.70.
In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
