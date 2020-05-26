Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in Amazon.com by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,984.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

