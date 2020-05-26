Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 204.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $110,659.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,814.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -947.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

