Kidder Stephen W Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $332,895,000 after buying an additional 135,671 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.