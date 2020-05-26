Delaney Dennis R Purchases 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delaney Dennis R grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,309.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

