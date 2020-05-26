Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,309.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,984.70. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

