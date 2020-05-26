Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,309.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

