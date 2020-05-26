Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardiner Nancy B raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Amazon.com by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $332,895,000 after purchasing an additional 135,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $4,634,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

