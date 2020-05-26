Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $38,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,309.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

