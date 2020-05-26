Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.8% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 3,586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,309.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,984.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rowe lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.