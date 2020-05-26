Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,951,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,489,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,001,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Store Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 392,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $99,666.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,818.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,135 shares of company stock worth $811,558. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STOR opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

