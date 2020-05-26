INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of INTL Fcstone worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in INTL Fcstone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTL shares. BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.