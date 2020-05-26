Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,078 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 116.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIVB. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,192 shares of company stock worth $775,430 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $189.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day moving average is $215.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

