Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,309.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

