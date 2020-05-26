GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.23. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,826,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 144,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 171,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.0% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 549,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

