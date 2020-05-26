AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $11.15 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.14.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, VP Willem L. Blindenbach acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,018.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AdvanSix by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.