ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pegasystems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,438,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $103.13.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $570,133.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

