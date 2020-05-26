Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 265.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $190,679.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,267.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,733 shares of company stock worth $3,397,099 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

