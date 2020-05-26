ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,291 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 330,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,332,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $361,000.

Shares of GEM opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

