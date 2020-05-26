ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

NYSEARCA BBUS opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

