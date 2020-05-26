First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 85,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

