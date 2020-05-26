Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDIT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 63.21% and a negative net margin of 588.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

