Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,350,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,177,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Loews by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of L opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

