Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,853 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 60,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,420 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. Performance Food Group Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

