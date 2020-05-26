Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 12,600 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 1.01% of Mastercraft Boat worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

MCFT opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.26.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

