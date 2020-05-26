Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

In other news, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $3,613,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $132.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

