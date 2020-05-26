AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,205 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 120.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 51.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.89.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

