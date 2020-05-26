Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,214 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3,499.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 210,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,998 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,485. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.82. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $92.37.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

