Phantomx Trading Up 169.3% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. During the last week, Phantomx has traded 169.3% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $8,713.43 and $27.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00816533 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00207022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002927 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

