Bitblocks Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,734.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Bitblocks has a market cap of $388,481.54 and $73,734.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029208 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029004 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,900.00 or 1.00200552 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00073958 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000603 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 230,419,748 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

