POA (POA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $828,054.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, POA has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $828,054.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

